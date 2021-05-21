Sorry to witness animal’s death
I am writing to the owners of the black dog that was killed near Lincoln Avenue and Eads Street in Urbana on a recent Wednesday morning.
I was driving north on Lincoln and saw the dog run across the street and get hit by a car that was going south. It was following a blond dog the same size.
I heard the car’s driver hit the brakes, but the car hit the dog going pretty fast. It wasn’t anyone’s fault, just a bad thing.
The driver drove away afterward. The dog was killed right then and didn’t suffer or cry much. I was able to move it out of traffic and onto the sidewalk.
I knocked on a few doors and tried to yell to see if anyone was missing their dog. But only one person came out, and she said she didn’t know anything about it.
I never thought to check for a collar. I left to go back to work before the police or anyone else showed up. I hope someone was able to track the owners down.
I’m very sorry about what happened. It was awful to see.
DAVID FINN
Champaign