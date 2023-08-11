Sort wheat from chaff
A couple of years ago, we had a concern about the bullying of our schoolchildren.
It was so widely recognized, the majority of the larger community knew some changes were needed. So our school officials acted.
Similarly, many of us recognize the bullying by some of our political wannabes against each other.
Nobody needs bullying defined. We just know it.
Candidates who belittle one another, citizens who spew untruths, those who exaggerate their qualifications should not be given the airwaves to expound such garbage.
These days, we see some columnists write veiled accounts about a second chance for an ex-pol because he’s picked on. What a bunch of hogwash, and the columnists know it. Yet they persist, as they have a large audience.
Recall that a bully needs no sympathy.
A change is needed where we sort out the chaff at the ballot box and get rid of it.
There’s time to think about what’s best for the country. It seems we’re doing quite well right now with measured decisions and a sense of compromise where it counts.
Hope the good Lord stays with us, as nobody here has all the answers.
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Heath