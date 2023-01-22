Speaker race about principle
I was a bit amused and underwhelmed by The News-Gazette’s Jan. 6 editorial (“Standoff over House speaker costing GOP needed credibility”). As usual, our newspaper’s editorial board feeds us a vanilla-based opinion that does not even try to look at both sides of the issue with the House’s multi-ballot election of a speaker.
Those 20 brave representatives were fighting for the 80 percent of Americans who are tired of the D.C. Uniparty not fighting for the common person but for their own elite interests.
This was a fight against the “connected” D.C. politicians who want to jump on TV and tell us they are working hard for “us” when in fact they are working for themselves.
The “standoff” was about one thing, and one thing only, and that is power. Our elected officials have become nothing but “elite capture” victims of the Chinese Communist Party and lobbyists.
Just look around D.C. to see how rich President Joe Biden, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have become, especially McConnell, with their CCP connections through Sequoia Capital and other CCP conduits.
The House speaker controls committee and committee chair assignments, congressional rules and, more importantly, whom Congress is going to investigate and how.
That is what they were trying to control. Before our congressional leaders decided to “appoint” a speaker versus vote them in, the people’s house was full of debate on every issue, including appointments, and each piece of legislation.
Voters need to wake up before our elected officials “omnibus” us into a depression.
BRUCE POVALISH
Champaign