Spend defense money elsewhere
The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan may be the most important decision that President Joe Biden has made during his time in office.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted that the withdrawal of American forces and the advance of the Taliban would test the will of the Afghan people, the Afghan military and the leadership of the Afghan government.
All three have been tested, and they have failed. The United States has wasted approximately $2 trillion and suffered the loss of 2,443 service members in Afghanistan. The withdrawal has been chaotic, but it is clear we have done more than enough, and it is time to withdraw.
The United States has at least 800 military bases spread around the world. We have more than 1.5 million personnel in uniform. The United States spent $725 billion on national defense last year. The current defense budget is over $750 billion.
The U.S. spends more on its military than the next seven countries combined.
The vast amount spent every year on the military is taxpayer money. That amount could be spent on providing Americans with universal health care, paid family leave, housing for all, tuition-free community colleges, high-speed-rail transportation, publicly owned broadband, 100 percent renewable energy and subsidies for electric cars.
Biden made the right decision in leaving Afghanistan. We have given a lot to help and protect the rest of the world. We need to do as much for the American people.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign