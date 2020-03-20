What to do when schools are closing and the kids want to do something fun?
When your plans for spring break go up in smoke?
Why not some outdoor fun? To explore any of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District’s preserves and activities, click the links in the top left corner of ccfpd.org. While some of the activities must be canceled, the great outdoors will not be!
The forest preserve district grooms each preserve according to its amenities and usage.
Lake of the Woods invites fishing and bird watching, and enjoying the botanical gardens, museum, waterfall, hiking/biking trails, a golf course — and more.
Homer Lake Preserve has miles of trails around the lake and along the Salt Fork River, providing glimpses of flowers popping and wildlife emerging after a pretty mild winter.
Middle Fork River Preserve (the only Dark Sky Park in Illinois) has a campground on a lake, a waterfowl management area, five “official” trails and the prairie at Tomlinson Cemetery.
The other day, for example, among the visitors at River Bend Preserve were:
— A mother with two boys (9 and 12) who hiked for some fresh air.
— A youth baseball coach who works nearby, who caught a large crappie before heading to practice.
— A Parkland student clearing his head after too much time looking at a computer screen and books.
For other sites and other attractions, check out that website above and soak up the joys that can unexpectedly emerge from trauma!
FRED NEWPORT
Champaign