Spending bill reveals choices
As a free-enterprise conservative, I want to send a heartfelt “Thank you!” to the Democratic Party. Special thanks go to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and not to leave out Sen. Bernie Sanders, AOC and the rest of the — well, whatever they are.
Like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” we now know what’s behind the curtain. The snarling “woke” cabal that wants to print and spend trillions of dollars its government doesn’t have has finally (inadvertently?) shown the rest of the country the true agenda of the Spendocrats: cradle-to-grave control of every single aspect of American life.
Never in doubt but seldom right, they believe they know what’s best for all of us. And they mean to ram it down our throats.
Yogi Berra said “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” Unless this country comes to its senses and throws as many of these creatures as we can out of office in 2022, we will all pay the price.
Economic disaster is but the smallest of the prices we will pay. The next election might be the last chance to save the U.S. Virginia has shown us the way.
There is some hope in the only three things Trump did right: Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, but little hope that San Francisco and Upper Manhattan voters will come to their senses. And a hope is only a little away from a prayer. Choose wisely, America.
Dr. DAN METZ
Champaign