Spewing hate big mistake
Why is The News-Gazette dispersing hate speech? How much is the Marxist Sandiata Cha-Jua compensated for his hate-filled rants? With no disclaimer, his hateful, racist viewpoints would also reflect the views and beliefs of editors and owners.
Cha-Jua spreads his vile, hate-filled speech in columns, generally twice a month. As an “associate professor of African-American Studies,” is he indoctrinating students?
In two recent columns (Oct. 9 and 23), Cha-Jua rants about “White Supremacy in White and Black Face, Parts 1 and 2,” whereas apparently anyone, Black or White, who does not profess his Marxist ideals and actually believes in America’s Constitution, traditional values and the freedoms it was founded upon has to be a “White Supremacist” (aka, the new “racist” mantra).
It is Cha-Jua’s and Marxist essence to destroy America from within, creating and inducing division and hatred among citizens. Cha-Jua, professing hatred towards all who do not toe the Marxist line (lie), is the “point of the spear” to essentially destroy America’s foundational Constitution.
People are not “supremacists” or racist just because they believe in conservative values, but the Democrat leftist-Marxists must portray that assertion among the uninformed, misinformed and mentally deficient.
The News-Gazette used to seem somewhat conservative, but management has crossed to the “dark side,” with columns promoting hatred and division. Why are Marxist-Democrats opposed to America being a great country with life, liberty and prosperity for all citizens?
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana