Some may recall that Saturday — Oct. 26, 2019 — was our planet’s 6,023rd birthday, a date derived by the calculations of Irish Archbishop James Ussher (1581-1656). The prelate painstakingly summed up the life spans of the Bible’s patriarchs to derive a birthdate that has been generally rejected in recent times even though it’s popular in some nonscientific circles.
Ussher’s 6,023-year age contrasts dramatically with the current, well-established geologic age given for the Earth — 4.6 billion radiometric years — which I favor. However, I do not contrast the two ages to provoke controversy or belittle his work. He was a man of the 16th century, a cleric whose schooling prepared him to study classical history and the Bible rather than rocks and the natural world.
Whatever compelled him to count the generations recorded in the Bible, he boldly took up his historical source and faced the big question — how old is the Earth?
The question is fundamentally universal, personal, theological, emphatically scientific. I believe Ussher was moved by a spirit of inquiry familiar to humanity and vital to the progress of knowledge ... and science.
What compelled him to study, write and publish? One isn’t always rewarded for publishing new or newish ideas in a church, college or market, in the face of conflicted opinion. Reading geology, I seldom meet Dr. Ussher — and he’s too often the butt for snarky asides about the naivete and the magnitude of his error.
But he helped keep an idea in play.
DWAIN BERGGREN
Urbana