Sports are good for kids
Years ago, a friend and I went swimming in a lake from a raft.
As I remained on the raft, he swam a short distance away. Not being very athletic, he began thrashing in the water, apparently in the process of drowning. Although I was not a good swimmer, I dove into the lake to help him.
As I approached him, he pushed on me for leverage, thereby being able to make it to the raft and safety. As he pushed down on me for leverage, I went under the water’s surface. As I began to surface, the raft drifted over me.
At first, I thought I was going to hit my head on the bottom of the boat and drown. However, because I was an amateur daily tennis player, I did not panic, but tried successfully to move my body from the approaching collision with the bottom of the boat.
A psychiatrist helped me analyze this life-threatening situation, pointing out that because I was a good local-level tennis player, mental confidence and control over my body had been generated. That allowed me to avoid a life-threatening disaster even though the media, water, was different.
This experience should be shared with all parents. Parents should strongly encourage their children to participate in some kind of sport such as tennis, basketball, etc., to generate mental confidence and bodily control, which transfers to all aspects of human life.
STEWART BREKKE
Downers Grove