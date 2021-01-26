Spread out vaccine doses
I urge the Champaign County Public Health District to change its COVID-19 vaccination program to defer the second doses of the BioNtech/Pfizer and Moderna/NIH vaccines for three months.
As recently reported, the U.S. does not have enough doses for the second shot on the current timetable. The 21- or 28-day pause for the second dose of these two vaccines is just an educated guess by these companies. In the face of a more highly contagious variant, the United Kingdom is wisely deferring the second dose for three months to rapidly immunize as many people as possible with the first dose.
They hope this will help overcome their current crisis of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Again, as reported, this U.K. variant is estimated to become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March and will cause innumerable more infections. We can stop it by rapidly vaccinating as many people as possible with their first dose now.
There is no downside to this approach because the FDA analysis of the BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine shows no decline of immunity before the second dose, and U.K. studies show that occasional infections after only one dose are uniformly mild.
It is most unfortunate that Pfizer, the FDA, the CDC and even Dr. Anthony Fauci oppose this completely rational and wise approach, risking many more unnecessary illnesses and deaths, plus overwhelmed hospitals, closed restaurants and devastated economies.
Health district officials, please defer the second dose for three months and get our community immunized now.
HUGH ROBERTSON
Urbana