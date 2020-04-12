The checks are coming! Soon, pretty much everyone in the country will receive a check from the Covid-19 stimulus bill. If you are just getting by, this extra money should help. Not solve your problems, but help.
If you are fortunate enough to be financially secure at the moment, I want to encourage you to spend this money as locally as you can. The goal is to keep our East Central Illinois economy as strong as we can so that when we emerge from this mess, we will still be in a varied, vibrant place with opportunities for all.
Don’t salt this check away for retirement or the kids’ college fund. Don’t buy a new TV online. Instead order dinner from your favorite restaurant. Tip generously, then add another $10 for the staff. Then order out again next week. And next. Try places you have never been. You may end up with a new favorite dining spot.
Call your stylist or personal trainer and arrange to pay them now for an appointment at some future date.
Consider donations to the food bank, soup kitchen, shelters or humane society. A few of your dollars can go a long way toward alleviating problems of the less fortunate.
You can look on your $1,200 as a nice little windfall, or you can use it as water to help our local residents and businesses survive this drought. Spread it around.
Thank you. Stay healthy.
ED WILHITE
Champaign