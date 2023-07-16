Spreading fear is pointless
For many months, a large billboard in a high-traffic, high-visibility area on Prospect Avenue has shown people bicycling and enjoying the outdoors, but wearing masks and with the message “Be Outdoor Safe.”
This cannot be described as anything other than propaganda intended to foster fear in everyone. No credible research notes that wearing masks outdoors is beneficial. In fact, research shows the complete opposite.
This “Be Outdoor Safe” PSA-type ad campaign initially focused on wildfire prevention and fire safety, but then expanded to focus on social distancing. Interestingly, a search for the website noted on this billboard results in the word “Forbidden” as it is not even active; this billboard should have been forbidden.
Propaganda is defined as information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view. This billboard promotes wearing masks outside, including while exercising, which is clearly harmful by virtue of impeding the ability to breathe.
Also of interest is the fact that the people shown on this billboard lack facial features, which is dehumanizing.
The emphasis on mask-wearing that was promulgated for far too long relied on human beings’ natural inclination of compassion for others. People were forced to wear masks under the guise of compassion for others. Compassion is clearly good, but dehumanization is clearly not. Mask-wearing conditioned many to see others as biohazards to be feared rather than fellow human beings.
Promoting unnecessary fear is harmful. Let’s foster compassion through truth rather than propaganda.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign