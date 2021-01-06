Stand up against White supremacists
Abe Lincoln said it all: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
It took a long, horrendous Civil War to begin the progress of undoing and mending the horrors of slavery. Those deep wounds in our society have not yet been fully healed — and may not ever be.
Now we have a new, just as dangerous, festering wound — White supremacism.
Based on an irrational premise that only Whites should have the right of rule in a highly diversified society, the movement has become serious (and sometimes violent) over the last few years. It is a significant, silent, neo-fascist movement actively promoting the domination of Whites over Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and Asians.
It is a powerful movement, highly connected through social media, motivated politically and becoming more active and visible. It is slowly dividing us.
I can only imagine what silent majority of good, liberal, middle-class, intellectual Germans felt like in the early 1930s, when Adolf Hitler and his “Brown Shirts” bullied the masses. With repeated lies and unsubstantiated claims, they achieved a threshold. With a government weakened by multiple minority political parties, they made their move. The rest is a grim history.
The bullies became super bullies. It took a horrendous world war to finally stop them. Many millions of Jews, Slavs and other “non-Aryan” minorities perished.
The point is that it doesn’t require a majority to succeed. Are we in the early ‘30s? I hope not. However, the bell has tolled. As a silent majority, we must confront, speak out, act and support what is right. If we do, we will succeed. This is America.
GUS RUCH
Champaign