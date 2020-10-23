Standardized tests serve purpose
Recently, the University of Illinois dropped the standardized testing requirement for admissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UI spokesman Tom Hardy said this is a temporary change. I understand why some may want this to be a permanent change for colleges, but I believe that colleges should require that incoming students submit their SAT or ACT scores as part of the admissions process.
Grades and other academic standings are not reliable sources to assess whether a student is ready for college and would be a good fit for any particular school.
Mahomet-Seymour High School requires that juniors take the SAT in order to graduate. They see it as a necessary test in order to assess their students. Mahomet-Seymour juniors also must take a prep class during their advisory period to prepare for the SAT, and that prep class counts toward a class grade.
Not every school can offer the same number of high-level courses such as calculus, honor classes and Advanced Placement. I believe the UI is doing high schools a favor by requiring the test, making students prepare for college.
I am glad our schools are promoting higher standards for their students instead of giving in to the idea of getting rid of standardized testing, as some other colleges are doing.
AMANDA FRANKLIN
Mahomet