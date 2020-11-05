Standing up
for right is right
I am encouraged that Champaign school district administrators are making it clear that “Black Lives Matter in CUSD #4.” While there is an obvious political undertone attached to the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” simply stating that a community (that makes up much of the school system) matters should not be a controversial issue.
Racism runs deep, and it is embedded in many different areas of our country, including our school systems. Taking the first step of acknowledging that there are disparities and standing firm in their support of Black students is inspiring.
The fact that someone felt the need to vandalize a teacher’s window with various political statements as a “protest” shows that there is a lack of understanding between what is an opinion and what is truth. While I respect the fact that officials are not to post political messages on public property, affirming that their students’ lives matter is not an opinion, but a fact.
As a social-work student, I am encouraged that the district is willing to engage on this topic and acknowledge that racism is a public-health crisis because of the impact that it has on not only their students, but their families and the wider community. My hope is that they continue heading in the right direction and evaluate other ways that they can implement change throughout the district to affirm the lives of Black students and combat the adverse effects of racism within the school system.
LINDSEY GRAHAM
Gibson City