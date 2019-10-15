I just read an article that scares me to death. The illustrious Illinois governor wants to get his hands on $14 billion from Illinois police and fire pensions from outside Cook County. And don’t you so-called righteous liberals think he won’t find a way to do it.
You know where that money will go, and it isn’t good. Why doesn’t he take care of the existing problem, instead of creating more?
It is another case of him taking from Peter to pay Paul. And unfortunately, Peter keeps getting poorer, and what is going to happen then?
Illinois keeps digging its hole bigger and bigger, and it seems everyone is helping because it is all for the “unfortunates” in the state.
MARY ATKINS
Tombstone, Ariz.