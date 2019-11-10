The recreational marijuana law that becomes effective on Jan. 1 will begin the destruction of a group of men and women just like alcohol, gambling and vaping has accomplished.
Consider this, in the 1970s, Illinois had one lottery. Then more different lotteries and then just a couple of casinos on the river. Now the state has several lotteries, 30 scratch-off tickets, slot machines in the bars next to an ATM machine and casinos on dry land next to an interstate highway.
Yet Illinois’ financial position is second last only to New Jersey.
Please consider for yourself this questions: How will our duly selected politicians help grow the use of marijuana for the addicts this law produces?
MIKE WESTJOHN
Monticello