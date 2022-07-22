State has 50-year plan for pensions
The July 3 News-Gazette editorial addresses the funding level for the five state-supported pension systems and suggests that candidates for legislative and other state offices should address this in their campaigns. The editorial accuses state officials of “muddling along,” suggesting there is no plan in place to remedy the significant underfunding.
Almost 28 years ago, on Aug. 22, 1994, Public Act 88-0593 became law. Over a 50-year period, that funding plan would bring the funding levels to 90 percent, considered to be fully funded. After Fiscal Year 2045, pension payments will drop dramatically. While it has been painful, with a few exceptions, the state has met its obligations and is now 27 years into the 50-year plan.
Over the next 23 years, annual state contributions are projected to increase by 2.8 percent on average, and the unfunded amount will start to decrease in 2028.
In 2046, annual state contributions are projected to drop 85 percent from $19.9 billion to $3.0 billion, which is less than what it is today ($10.8 billion).
While both the unfunded liability and the statutorily required contribution continue to increase, the state is well on its way to reaching its long-term goal of full funding in 2045.
CHRIS HANSEN
Champaign