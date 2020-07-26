State must have more money
Columnist Austin Berg continued the drumbeat against the proposed state graduated-income-tax constitutional amendment.
He offered no alternative solution to Illinois’ well-known fiscal problems. As mature citizens, we should be seeking a realistic solution to those problems.
What are the possibilities?
1) Federal bailout. While Alexander Hamilton might favor it, his heirs won’t give us this shot.
2) Reduced spending. Since the two biggest pieces of the budget are Medicaid and pensions, ethical citizens won’t stand for the former nor retirees or the courts for the latter.
3) Higher taxes under current law. Those with limited income further subsidize the well-to-do.
4) Taxes on services as well as sales. As a small-business owner, I’ll swallow hard and say “OK.” Will that be enough revenue, particularly during recessions? Show me the numbers.
5) Graduated income tax. Those with more pay more. Perhaps retirees pay tax on their retirement as well.
But someone has to pay more, and citizens need to be willing to clean up the mess. Otherwise, we end up with few government services, yet significant taxes to cover existing obligations. If not those with higher incomes, who?
Everyone knows the tax cut in the initial graduated rates won’t last. But the alternative is not current rates — it’s higher rates for everyone, or much higher rates for those with higher incomes. If there’s another realistic alternative, let’s hear it.
ALEX SCHEELINE
Champaign