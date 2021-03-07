State screwing everything up
During recent months, my husband and I witnessed firsthand the state’s mismanagement of money.
First was a notice in the mailbox that my husband’s unemployment filing had been approved, with a cash card in a separate envelope with his unemployment payment. The thing is, he hadn’t filed for unemployment and is still gainfully employed by the University of Illinois.
So why could the state not figure out that one of its agencies was still employing the guy who had supposedly just filed for unemployment? Trying to get it cleared up was not reassuring either — the only person who ever called didn’t know anything and was just getting information. He could have easily been a scammer himself, as he collected reams of information from us.
Then we received a notice that we’re going to receive medical testing kits in the mail with instructions on how to send them back. We are not due for this test now, which is part of our regular health screening.
Why did the state take it on itself to just mail (and certainly pay lots of money for) these test kits? From my experience, the kits are very environmentally unfriendly, being large plastic boxes. When I called, the contractor took as much contact information as she could from me — Why? — then told me I’d just have to throw the kit away.
Unconscionable. Ridiculous. Infuriating.
STARLA CARPENTER
Champaign