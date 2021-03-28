State spends
way too much
A recent letter writer suggested the people of Illinois adopt his proposals to solve the state’s financial problems and blasted The News-Gazette for moral turpitude for an editorial pointing out how dire the state’s financial condition is.
I think this writer got only one thing right. That’s when he said “Illinois’ state finances are in trouble because of dishonesty and irresponsibility.”
He failed to further explain that this description includes our current governor and, perhaps, the liberal population for engaging in a tyranny of democracy.
That’s the belief that those who have a minor majority can run roughshod over the general population with outlandish and unacceptable ideas it forces on the entire population.
When is the last time a Democratic governor implemented a truly balanced budget required by the Illinois Constitution? It’s been decades.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is out of control. If he and his administration had devoted the same effort to balanced legislative redistricting that he gave to passing his progressive income tax, perhaps people might trust him.
The same applies to revising the untenable pension commitments of annual 3 percent cost-of-living increases that have made millionaires out of some retired politicians and state workers.
We need a real balanced Illinois budget. Now. We must quit spending.
VINCE KOERS
Danville