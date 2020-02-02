The dean of the UI’s highly-rated Gies School of Business told me: “Unfortunately, the state of Illinois has sadly decided that higher education is not a priority. The share of the university operating budget that comes from taxpayer dollars has fallen from over 70 percent fifty years ago to under 10 percent today.”
The Illinois Lottery announced a record $731 mil-lion contribution to the State of Illinois’ Common School Fund for Fiscal Year 2019. In Michigan, the total was $1.7 billion. See a discrepancy here?
RANDY GOLLAY
Buffalo Grove