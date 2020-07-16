Statement can be seen online
We are saddened that a former board member, Lloyde Esry, is attacking the Champaign County Christian Health Center. Our mission is to offer free and holistic health care to individuals without health insurance, or who are under-insured.
Our volunteers are selfless people who want to care for others.
The CCCHC board recently discussed making a statement in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Esry resigned from the board before any statement was adopted, and the ultimate decision was to let the clinic founder, Jeff Trask, post a letter, which can be viewed at bit.ly/2BZdoBf.
Dr. PATRICIA
JOHNSON McNUSSEN
Board president
Champaign County Christian Health Center