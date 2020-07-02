State’s attorney way out of line
The Piatt County state’s attorney was recently asked by the county board if her office would serve as our legal representative on revising the wind-energy conversion system ordinance. She said no, leaving the board in an untenable position.
The people of Piatt County are not well served when the board can’t move forward on important issues due to a lack of legal representation.
The state’s attorney has trouble staying in her own lane. She is disrespectful of board members and wants to be the sole decision-maker for all county board activities, something she was not elected to do.
The state’s attorney is not an elected board member. She does not make policy for the county. It is not up to her alone to decide what the county board does or does not do.
She can disagree with our decisions, but she has no right to prevent us from acting or spending money the way a board majority decides it should be spent. She should not be allowed to threaten and intimidate the board and bully courthouse employees with lawsuits and criminal charges when she doesn’t get her way.
The voters elected representatives to the county board, not her, and certainly not her assistant, who isn’t elected to anything.
If the state’s attorney disagrees with our decisions, she should run for the board. If elected, she can then have policy decision input. Until that happens, she is out of line, and so is her assistant.
RAY SPENCER
White Health