According to census figures, Urbana’s residential population is approximately 60 percent White, 18 percent Asian, 16 percent African American and 7 percent Hispanic.
According to the Urbana Police Department's web portal on traffic stops, between January 2020 and June 2021, the demographic breakdown of residential traffic stops made by Urbana police (the total number of which was smaller than usual due to COVID-19 health concerns) was as follows: 51 percent African American, 34 percent White, 8 percent Hispanic and 7 percent Asian.
DURL KRUSE
Urbana