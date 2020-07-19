Statue of woman would be good
House Speaker Michael Madigan proposes to replace the statue of Stephan A. Douglas on the Capitol grounds with possibly one of two men. I suggest replacing the slaveholder/states’-rights advocate with a female Illinois resident — one whose image might inspire future generations of women to achieve beyond all odds and to make significant contributions that benefit humankind.
Consider Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space (1992), or Rosalyn Yalow, who obtained her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine (1977) for her research in diabetes.
Consider Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who won six Olympic medals in track and field and has since organized a foundation to encourage and support athletes from all backgrounds, or Ida B. Wells, who devoted her life to women’s suffrage and exposing the evils of lynching.
Selecting whom to honor should not be a problem, since Illinois is home to an abundance of icons and trailblazers who have excelled and are often held up as models of character, genius and humane efforts.
Time and history, not popular politics, should be the standard of our decision.
The speaker alone should not carry the responsibility of choosing. Illinois citizens and residents (including children) should have a mechanism to offer input into choice and have appropriate criteria to guide their decision-making.
We want no second thoughts — and certainly no division — about the suitability of those we want to admire and emulate.
BARBARA WYSOCKI
Urbana