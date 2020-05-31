Stay-at-home right way to go
The News-Gazette editorial of May 15, “Learning from cheeseheads,” suggests that from the vantage of some future date, we will look back and determine if the stay-at-home order of Illinois had a better outcome than the lack of such orders in Indiana and Wisconsin.
Granted that we are in uncertain times and dealing with incomplete information, The News-Gazette suggests that we should allow the order/no-order experiment to proceed.
In this regard, a paper published on May 15 in the Journal of the American Medical Association JAMA Network Open (find with a search for the authors Wei Lyu and George L.Wehby on jamanetwork.com) has relevance. The authors compare the COVID-19 infection rates in eight Iowa and seven Illinois counties in the Quad Cities area before and after the March 21 Illinois stay-at-home order was issued. Before the order was issued, the infection rates on the two sides of the border were nearly identical. Thirty days after the order was issued, the Iowa counties had 217 excess cases or 30 percent more cases as proportion of total cases. See the publication for details of the methodology. As of the date of publication, neither curve had flattened. This study suggests that looking back from some future date, Illinois had acted wisely.
PAUL DEBEVEC
Urbana