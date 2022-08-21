Stay aware of kids’ needs
Please be aware, Champaign taxpayers! And please remember that our schools are tax-supported institutions, and their academic goals and achievements should represent the priorities of our community.
The Aug. 11 News-Gazette’s front page had two articles and a photo concerning a proposed football game at McKinley Field. But the Aug. 10 News-Gazette, at the bottom of page B-3, has a short article concerning the school-supply “giveaway” that ended early due to a lack of supplies.
The Illinois State Board of Education documents that 59 percent of Unit 4 students are low-income. We live in a school district where many students struggle to meet state standards. The Aug. 10 article stated that, “if you are still in need of supplies, contact your building principal.”
Students who lack supplies will now start the academic year at a disadvantage, relying on their principal and teachers to meet their needs. The efforts by United Way and the Housing Authority of Champaign County, organizations that assisted at the “giveaway” to support our young students and their struggling families, should be applauded and supported.
Please, News-Gazette editors, emphasize newsworthy articles that demonstrate the need and ways to provide support for families and teachers helping students to succeed — so Unit 4 lagging test scores can improve. It is the young the children of our community who suffer the consequences of our confused priorities and inaction.
RUTH ANN EVANS
CHARLES V. EVANS
Champaign