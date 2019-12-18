In 1997, local community members encouraged me to help a local ministry called Restoration Urban Ministry (RUM).
I took time to get to know the director, Pastor Ervin Williams, and the ministry.
I could see the commands of the Bible being lived out — the hungry were being fed, the homeless were being housed, clothes were being provided, and everyone was being taught what they were worth — being loved and respected by God and us.
This Christmas season, I would like to challenge the atheists and agnostics in the community to go to RUM and see for themselves if this group is living out what Jesus commanded or not.
I make my stand here. When my friends who are atheists talk about evangelical hypocrites not living out the commands of Jesus, I point out this ministry. Moreover, I challenge those who would go and see to support RUM.
The ministry is in need right now. The News-Gazette published an article about the budget shortfall on Nov. 29. I have met the staff and volunteers who are working with Pastor Williams. They really care about helping people — at a significant expense to themselves. Again, I challenge the atheists and agnostics to go see if Restoration Urban Ministries lives up to the commands of Jesus and consider helping make Christmas better for those in need in Champaign County.
KURT SABAN
Mahomet