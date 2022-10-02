‘Sting’ operation a disgrace
It is disturbing on multiple levels — none of which pertains to sexual criminality — to read the articles on a sting operation in Paxton.
My disturbance relates both to the issue of police “sting” (coercion and entrapment) operations, as well as the willingness of The News-Gazette to publicize these operations, including naming the accused, in routine and blandly factual fashion, as if they were “all in a good day’s work” by the authorities.
The authorities, and News-Gazette editors, assume that “decent people” won’t question the legal or ethical appropriateness of the Paxton police and Livingston County Proactive (sic) Unit using taxpayer dollars and legal authority to create the illusion of a crime about to be committed against someone posing as a “teen girl.”
Also assumed is that “justice” will be served by not only shaming and humiliating 11 men, but ruining their lives, without any regard for the chances that any of them might have actually committed a crime in the real world. It’s assumed that the more heretofore relatively innocent lives ruined to protect fake girls from “potential” sexual predators, the better.
Inconvenient questions arise and must be asked. By what means has “Our Democracy” given our criminal-justice system the bureaucratic authority to engage in such cynical and destructive “sting operations” against citizens? It’s also a fair question in relation to monetary and workforce priorities and limitations vis a vis the existence of genuine crime in our society, however laborious and less fun it might be to respond to actual criminal activity rather than inventing criminal activity.
It is reprehensible for the News-Gazette to act as publicists and cheerleaders for those who invoke their bureaucratic authority to exploit moral panic while destroying the lives of random others. Moreover, the citizens of Paxton should be ashamed of their government.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign