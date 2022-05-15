I have been wracking my brain to come up with some action that could stop or impede President Joe Biden’s mad rush toward nuclear war with Russia. So far, all I can come up with is this proposal:
If you could find me one member of the U.S. House of Representatives to file a bill of impeachment against Biden, that would put a shot across his bow and give people something to mobilize behind to prevent this from turning into World War III and nuclear armageddon.
There would be one charge in this article of impeachment against Biden:
That Biden has committed a series of non-neutral and belligerent acts against the Russian Federation without the express authorization of the United States Congress in violation of the War Powers Clause of the U.S. Constitution, Congress’ own 1973 War Powers Resolution, and the 1907 Hague Convention on Neutrality during Land Warfare to which the United States is a contracting power and is thus “the Supreme Law of the Land” under Article VI of the United States Constitution. The Russian Federation and Ukraine are also contracting parties to this 1907 Hague Convention.
FRANCIS A. BOYLE
Champaign