Stop criticizing state finances
The state of Illinois faces hard choices.
A) The state could default on contracts with retirees. This is illegal except through going bankrupt and perhaps reneging on other obligations (state bonds, debts, etc.).
B) It could cut services and lay off employees, making Illinois’ economy and citizens less competitive, less well educated, and more vulnerable to crime, unemployment, disasters, suffering and or death.
C) It could raise taxes.
By opposing the graduated-tax amendment, The News-Gazette has chosen one of these three options. Please stop criticizing the governor and Legislature and tell us which bad option you prefer.
Defeat of the graduated tax created an extra $3 billion hole in the budget. By opposing the graduated tax, the paper forfeited any moral right to oppose default, service cuts, other kinds tax increases, or any other efforts Gov. J.B. Pritzker makes to keep the ship from sinking.
Give us detail on which state services, businesses, employees, widows, poor children or old people you choose to harm by default or service cuts? Or, if you like tax increases, which taxes you prefer to the graduated tax?
Fundamentally, Illinois’ state finances are in trouble because of dishonesty and irresponsibility — including irresponsible newspapers who can’t seem to add and subtract budget numbers.
With a $3 billion additional hole in revenue, we are back to options A, B or C. If The News-Gazette grew up and chose integrity and honesty, which would you recommend? There ain’t no free lunch.
MAX KUMMEROW
Urbana