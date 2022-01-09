Stop hating things other people need
I write in reply to the recent letter by Bill Lawless entitled “Don’t allow minority to rule.”
Lawless asserts that we don’t have to “teach racism” in schools, that we should not support the needs of transgender youth or “force” men and women to use the same restrooms. He believes that those who want these things are “angry.” He decries the “rewriting of American history” and thinks we should love each other as Jesus taught.
Does he even hear how ridiculous he sounds?
The way to show love to others is to empathize and support them in the ways they they need to be supported. Transgender youth often ask to be supported by inclusion (unisex restrooms) and the availability (without stigma) of medical procedures they deem necessary. Assuming what they need takes away their voice.
The way to love and respect people who have been marginalized historically is to teach what really happened to minorities from Native Americans to LGBTQ people. America can be a great country and it can also be a cruel and unfair one. Both things are true. Why are people like Lawless so afraid of the truth?
Lawless states that we do not have to “buy into being a nation that hates one another.” Perhaps he should stop hating things that other people need, like the dignity of using a restroom that aligns with their body image or the teaching of the historical fact of institutionalized racism.
Lawless has a twisted definition of “love.”
TEDRA ASHLEY-
WANNEMUEHLER
Champaign