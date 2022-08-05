Stop littering; clean up Rantoul
There is a problem in Rantoul. Many people think it is OK to litter. I have been a resident of Rantoul for over 20 years. Our citizens refuse either to take their junk home to dispose of or use trash cans provided in public areas.
Because they do not dispose of their trash, people have a mess to look at every day.
Laziness is not picking up after yourself, throwing trash out the window and leaving garbage in a parking lot. Most people do not have the time to pick up other people’s rubbish.
Why do we allow our town to look trashy? Owners of new businesses may not be interested in coming to Rantoul if they see this kind of environment.
As adults, we are responsible for instructing our children to pick up their trash as we adults also should do. To attract new businesses to Rantoul, we need an appealing clean town. We should no longer see a freezer lid laying along the road or used diapers in a store parking lot.
ENEDELIA RODRIGUEZ
Rantoul