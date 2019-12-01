I got home from work and noticed when I looked at the Nov. 21 paper that on the front page, on the right hand side, is a picture of Ambassador Sondland with words “The answer is ‘yes.’ Ambassador to E.U. confirms Trump sought ‘quid pro quo’ with Ukraine.” Apparently not only is the newspaper financially bankrupt, so is the reporting.
How could you print a lie on the front page when I can get the truth on live TV and the Internet? Do I have to write here the truth that he “presumed” a quid pro quo and was chastised of his opinion, that he had nothing.
Do better and report the truth and instead of hand-feeding me garbage. I expected better from a hometown paper. Really ...
LEHMAN WAISVISZ
Champaign