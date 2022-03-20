Stop whining about gas prices
On March 8, shortly after reports that President Joe Biden had ordered a freeze on imports of Russian oil and gas, an irate woman being interviewed on WBBM 780-AM shouted “They’re just using Ukraine as an excuse to screw the people!”
Of course, there was no explanation of who “they” are or how “they” are manipulating a murderous invasion of sovereign country to “screw” people. To some, fact and accuracy are alien concepts, not to mention empathy. Only self-pity hits home.
Gasoline is still too cheap. When I see SUVs and oversized pickup trucks idling, standing dead still in a parking lot, pumping air conditioning or heat while the occupants munch fast food or fiddle with their phones, I contend that gas is still way too cheap. Even without a war, gasoline prices throughout most of Europe are roughly double U.S. prices. We in the U.S. are darn lucky, even at $5 a gallon and more.
What about Ukrainians’ suffering? High gas prices are only a concern if one is attempting to dodge Russian missiles and drive to safety in Poland. Russians laying siege to Ukrainian population centers, cutting electrical, heat and food supplies? It’s only a concern if one is trying not to starve to death or die from hypothermia.
And yet, us ‘Mericans will continue to whine about gas prices.
I’ll gladly pay a couple more bucks a gallon if it will force the Russians to go home and help Ukraine preserve its independence. It’s a small price.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign