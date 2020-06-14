Stories of racism must be heard
I commend The News-Gazette for putting in their Sports section the sad, enlightening and infuriating stories of the racism experienced by black athletes.
When these people, who have reached the pinnacle of their profession, still face repeated harassment and discrimination that I, as a white person, will never experience, the claim that systemic racism does not exist loses all credibility.
The stories of these athletes are not unique. What they described is what black people, especially black men and boys, consistently experience in our country. The University of Illinois will continue to recruit black athletes who we will honor on the courts and fields of their sports. We will put on their shoulders our aspirations for competitive greatness and vicariously live through them in our striving for national prominence. We owe these athletes more than just our adulation when they perform well. In these hopeful times when so many are expressing frustration, we all need to insist on and work for change. Change so that being black does not mean you are four times more likely to be killed by the police, are five times more likely to be sent to prison and are the recipient of decades of financial discrimination so that the average wealth of black households in the U.S. is 1/10 that of white households.
I also ask The News-Gazette to continue to tell these important stories even during the times when there will be scores to report.
Randall Nelson
Champaign