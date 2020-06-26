Stories were great to read
Thank you to all the Champaign area Black people who are courageously and boldly sharing your stories with all of us through our local newspaper. Your vulnerability moves my heart and compels me in my journey to become antiracist.
I have so appreciated reading your stories of being Black in America and in Champaign/Urbana. To The News-Gazette, this series is essential to righting the wrongs to our Black brothers and sisters. Please continue seeking and printing these stories, as well as monitoring for racial bias in everything else that is printed. Help our community stand with our Black and Brown brothers and sisters to end systemic racism.
Shoutout to the Community Coalition in your work. May we all be called to examine our own lives for prejudice and racism and work together to make our community a place where “all lives are created equal.”
ANDREA WELTY PEACHEY
Champaign