‘Story of life’ off base
I do not think columnist Jim Nolan is antisemitic. Unfortunately, his column, “The story of life explained, rather briefly,” naively uses a simplistic version of evolutionary psychology and stereotypes about Jewish people to explain contemporary and historical violence toward Jews.
His notion that Jewish people have been the target of violence because, “as a group, over the centuries, Jews have been disproportionately successful in achieving wealth as well as acclaim in science and the performing arts,” while probably intended as a compliment, is both wrong and dangerous.
It is wrong because Jews, like any other group, have a range of abilities and accomplishments, and it is dangerous because it ignores racial, ethnic and religious biases and prejudices.
Not all Asians are brilliant computer scientists and violinists; not all African Americans are gifted with outstanding athletic ability; and violence and bigotry directed toward these groups of people cannot be explained by calling attention to their visible accomplishments in contemporary society.
To assert this kind of explanation blames the victims of violence and systemic oppression for their own victimization. It ignores historical and contemporary social and political racism in individuals, organizations and societies.
JULIAN RAPPAPORT
Champaign