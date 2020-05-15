Nursing homes aren’t the only ones feeling the strain of COVID-19 elder care. Due to the virus’ high elder mortality, more families than ever are struggling to care for a loved one at home around the clock.
Until you’ve been through this, you have no idea just how little help you will get for your elder from Medicare home health — and how much medical care you may be expected to provide, without the benefit of any medical training, yourself.
Imagine performing the multiple sterile steps required for an IV-infusion in the middle of the night, with the wrong kind of IV pump, failing to deliver the full dose of life-saving antibiotics.
Can you imagine, as an adult daughter or son, being expected to insert a urinary catheter multiple times a day into your opposite-sex parent? That’s where, for my father’s sake, I drew the line. I thought it traumatic enough, already, for Dad to have me handling his frequent urination with an external catheter.
Not every elder care scenario involves this kind of dangerous, hospital-acquired urinary-tract infection. But you better believe that the strain of caregiving through one life-and-death crisis after another absolutely breaks you down.
That’s when an untrustworthy individual you must count on — in place of comprehensive, affordable home health — closes in for the kill. How many brave and loving family caregivers will struggle through a 24/7 coronavirus elder care crisis in desperation and alone, only to fall victim, along with their elder, to emotional, financial or physical abuse?
SANDRA BAKSYS
Springfield