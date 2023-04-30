I am a retired faculty librarian from Governors State University. While on the faculty at GSU, I served as faculty senate president and chair of the University Personnel Committee (faculty tenure and promotion committee), as well as other leadership roles. I retired as a full professor.
It is unfortunate that the faculty and academic staff unions of GSU, Eastern Illinois, Chicago State and, now, Northeastern have felt compelled to authorize strikes.
Three campuses (GSU, EIU, and CSU) have since reached tentative agreements and classes have resumed, but only following a week of picketing and noise-making.
I support the strike votes. The economic issues in contention are a matter of equity and social justice. Administrator ranks have exploded at GSU over recent years, and administrators were recently given a generous raise. It goes unsaid that the pay increases these unions get also affect the raises offered to civil-service staff.
I support my regional university colleagues as they struggle for fair contracts in order to continue to deliver a high quality education and serve their regions with distinction. Increased support for higher ed at the regional campuses is critical and the need is well documented.
The governor has increased funding, and the executive wing of these campuses have learned a hard lesson that the faculty and staff are not afraid to demand fair treatment in bargaining pay increases.
PAUL BLOBAUM
Mahomet