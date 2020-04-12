Even during a pandemic, columnist Leonard Pitts continually insults conservatives and divides millions. Pitts and others cannot accept that anything Republicans might do can be good.
President Trump’s suggestion that hydroxychloroquine could be a “game changer” for this virus was widely disdained by the mainstream media. Perhaps President Trump’s statement that this drug sounded promising was intended to provide hope. Are doctors who are now taking this prophylactically themselves and prescribing it for their patients also wrong? Are only Democratic doctors right?
Neuroscientist and ethicist Father Ted Pacholczyk said, “Actions and decisions motivated by fear usually don’t result in the best outcomes.”
Our leaders should give us hope. Following common-sense precautions and remaining hopeful are not mutually exclusive.
Pitts’ recent columns have stated “the GOP is a hate group,” “reasoning with Trump believers is a waste of time as they lack the willingness and the capacity” and called Republicans “bigots who deny reality.”
Yet Pitts and fellow Democrats deny the reality of abortion, the science that proves that abortion destroys human life. The House Democrats even tried to put abortion funding in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus package. They failed, ultimately filling it with other “pork” vs. appropriating only what was truly needed.
Some people rise to challenges and lift others up, even while respectfully disagreeing on issues. A hopeful, optimistic attitude of helping others can bring people together — perhaps even a future Pitts’ column that encourages and inspires rather than discourages and divides.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign