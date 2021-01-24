Strip Rep. Miller of her office
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller’s anti-Semitic rhetoric is reprehensible.
As a first-generation American who lost family in the Holocaust, I am appalled by Miller’s recent remarks.
Several of my family members were just teenagers when they were slaughtered by Hitler’s agenda. They did not have the luxury of fitting into Hitler’s “Youth Plan” that Miller professes to be the future of the Republican Party.
She was recorded saying, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
My father’s nieces and nephews did not get the opportunity of a future. Let’s be clear, there was nothing “right” about anything Adolf Hitler said or did.
As one of her constituents, I think Miller is not deserving of the honor of representing our 15th Congressional District, and she should be removed from office.
DEBRA BOLGLA
Sidney