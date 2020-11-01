Strong support after son’s death
In August 2017, my son, Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan S. Palmer, was tragically killed when the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel.
After the sailors’ remains were found, they were sent back to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where we and other families could meet them.
This is where problems developed. The Defense Department was unable to reimburse families for their travel costs to meet the fallen service members’ remains when they die in a noncombat accident.
Fortunately, we met Logan’s remains at Dover because of help from the Fisher House Foundation and constant contact with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and his office from the day the news of Logan’s death broke.
Other families were not so lucky. Davis met with Defense officials and ultimately convinced them to reimburse families for their travel costs.
Davis also introduced H.R. 3065, the Fallen Heroes Family Travel Act, which was included in the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act. It was signed into law last December.
This legislation allows the Defense Department to reimburse families who lose a son or daughter in a noncombat incident and travel to Dover Air Force Base to meet their remains. Davis also passed legislation to rename the Harristown Post Office after my son, and it now bears his name.
Although we may not agree on everything, fundamentally, Davis stands for American values and our constitutional rights. My husband and I will be voting for Davis on Nov. 3.
THERESA PALMER
Decatur