Student government vote was disgrace
Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, executive director of Illini Chabad, is correct that the Illinois Student Government resolution criticizing the University of Illinois’ investments in the “Israeli occupation” is “anti-Semitic” and a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions vote.
Notwithstanding BDS’ public-relations verbiage that claims it “works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with International law,” Omar Barghouti, co-founder of BDS, has publicly said its sole purpose is the euthanasia of the Zionist dream of Israel.
A student of history, Barghouti knows full well that the Nazi T4 Euthanasia Program was the foundation of their “Final Solution” of the Jews as enacted in the Wannsee Protocol in January 1942.
Barghouti’s use of the word “euthanasia” leaves no doubt he co-founded BDS to continue the anti-Semitic eliminationist mission formalized by Reinhard Heydrich and Adolf Eichmann at the Wannsee Conference.
Ironically, the nation’s leading authority on BDS is UI Professor Cary Nelson. He is the author of the widely acclaimed “Israel Denial: Anti-Zionism, Anti-Semitism & The Faculty Campaign Against The Jewish State.”
Nelson on page 19 confirms Barghouti’s annihilationist goal for the Jews of Israel when he writes “Omar Barghouti declares that ‘accepting Israel as a “Jewish state” on our land is impossible’” and that the only solution is “‘euthanasia’ for Israel.”
Some UI students need to study the work of one of UI’s best-known professors. In doing so, they could bring at least a modicum of knowledge when they exercise their franchise at student government meetings.
RICHARD SHERMAN
Margate, Fla.