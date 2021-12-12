Student grading system suspect
There is a new grading system in Illinois that is becoming mainstream. It is a system that uses numbers instead of letters to give students’ grades. The name of the system is Standards Based Grading and it uses the numbers 1-4.
It becomes nearly impossible to get the highest grade of 4, which is called “mastery,” if there is anything that can be used to deny mastery. This often results in a grade 3 (“approaching mastery”). It also is seldom that a grade lower than 2 (called “approaching expectations”) is given to lower-performing students.
The consequence of the new system is to narrow the recorded gap between highly gifted and motivated students compared to lesser gifted and motivated students.
The system is designed to promote the appearance of equality of performance among students. The result is to more nearly homogenize academic grades.
This new system is confusing to many students who mechanically follow the instructions.
It is also used as a means to frequently award the grade of 2 (“approaching expectations”) to lower performers with this vague definition.
The new systems follow the current trend to eliminate ACT and SAT test scores, which are designed to accurately evaluate student ability.
DONALD WILBER
Bloomington