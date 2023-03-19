Student safety at risk on road
A few afternoons ago, I was driving north on Staley Road just south of Colleen Drive, when I noticed a southbound Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus was stopped ahead.
I saw it let three children who appeared to be of middle-school age off on the side of the road and drive off. I was horrified that those thee children then had to attempt to cross over both lanes of traffic on that very busy road.
If it wasn’t for a northbound driver who stopped and allowed them to cross, they would have been left standing on the shoulder of the road with traffic whizzing by.
There has to be a better way. I understand the MTD and the Champaign school district have an agreement where MTD transports that age group of kids, but it must be done safely.
Perhaps the MTD can add a few minutes to that route’s schedule and safely drop those kids off elsewhere or at the very least not be allowed to drive away until the kids have safely crossed both lanes of traffic.
TERRI BILBREY
Champaign