Student’s gripe was dismissed
As Dr. Sundiata Cha-Jua’s teaching assistant in 2019-20, I have direct knowledge of a complaint lodged against him in the recently published article by Jim Dey, “Rose Grills UI administrators over lack of action on professor.”
A White male student met with me during office hours. Rather than taking responsibility for his own poor performance as a student, this young man claimed that Cha-Jua was discriminating against him. Speaking as a fellow White person, I explained that not a single sentence Cha-Jua ever uttered could possibly be understood as “racist.” In fact, Cha-Jua’s lectures include multiple examples of White people playing crucial roles in aiding Black struggles for freedom.
I also explained to this student that I have known Cha-Jua for more than 30 years, and we have a close working relationship, which has never once been limited by our distinctive skin colors. Even after I directly refuted the student’s claims, the slander persisted. Thankfully, his complaint was quickly thrown out by the University of Illinois, as it was obviously baseless.
Having studied African American History under Cha-Jua’s tutelage, I know that these recent attacks fit within a broader historical pattern of White citizens cynically clamoring and clinging to their power at the expense of intelligent and successful Black people.
Your editorial board and your readers ought to have enough common sense to see through this shambolic scandal — and to repudiate it, once and for all.
Dr. BILLY KENISTON
Champaign