This unprecedented time has really shown a spotlight on the commercial importance of the University of Illinois students in the community. For starters, 40,000 bodies is no small matter, but add to that the money spent on food and retail goods on Green Street alone and we are really beginning to see a change.
As a graduate student, and someone who has grown up in Champaign-Urbana my entire life, I never consciously thought of my peers really having an impact on the local economy, but that impact is undeniably there now in the lost revenue and statements from the community.
Moving forward with this knowledge, I believe it would be important to encourage the student body to spend locally, but also to spend in places that make a difference, because we see without a doubt that we can have an impact if we really choose to.
Even donating to local agencies who do not receive university funding, and all the drives for mental health advocacy organizations like NAMI that are so easy to walk past we often don’t even realize we have done so, we know now that we have a level of power to make a difference, even if it’s only a few dollars.
This shutdown is difficult for everyone, but I’m proud of my community and my school for the unmatched creativity in finding new ways to operate and pushing forward.
MEGAN PORTER
Champaign