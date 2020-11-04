Study shows
face masks work
The doubters and skeptics about the usefulness of face masks in the current pandemic need to study and consider the results of a large-scale science experiment that is going on in Kansas with about 2.7 million participants. The results have been reported recently by MSNBC and others.
On July 3, the governor issued a statewide mask mandate, but the Legislature had provided that individual counties could opt out. About 20 of the 105 counties kept the mandate; the rest opted out.
On July 3, the “masked” counties had significantly higher per-capita COVID-19 infection rates than the “maskless” counties, but the infection rates were growing everywhere. Two weeks later, the infection rates peaked in the “masked” counties and started to fall, but the rate continued to rise in the “maskless” counties.
The rates fell significantly in the “masked” counties and eventually stabilized at rates around half the peak rate. The per-capita rate continued to grow in the “maskless” counties and last week was about twice the rate in the “masked” counties.
One seldom sees such large experiments, however unintended they might have been, with such clear results.
WILLIAM L. GAMBLE
Urbana